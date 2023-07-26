The Davenport area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.