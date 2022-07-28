Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.