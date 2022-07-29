The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect pe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
It will be a warm day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…