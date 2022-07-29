Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.