Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…