The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 78-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. 72 …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…