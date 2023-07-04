The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Davenport, IA
