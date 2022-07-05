Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.