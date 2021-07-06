The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. It…
This evening in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Davenpo…
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…