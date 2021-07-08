Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Davenport. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. It…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Davenpo…
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It s…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport M…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…