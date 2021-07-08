 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Davenport. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News