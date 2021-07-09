 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

