The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 …