Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

