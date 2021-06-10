 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

