Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.