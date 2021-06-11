The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…