Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
