Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 12:09 AM CDT until SUN 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.