Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM CDT.