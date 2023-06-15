The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…