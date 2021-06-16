 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

