The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Davenport. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's condition…