Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 5:00 AM CDT.