It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. …