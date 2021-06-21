Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.