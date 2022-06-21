Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.