Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

