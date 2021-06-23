 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

