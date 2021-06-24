Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.