Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods o…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 7…
This evening in Davenport: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 1…