Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South.