Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Davenport, IA
