Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Davenport, IA
