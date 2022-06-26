The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Davenport, IA
