Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 7…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
- Updated
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday