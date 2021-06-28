The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA
