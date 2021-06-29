Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main content
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

