The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Davenport, IA
