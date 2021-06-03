Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.