Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Davenport, IA
