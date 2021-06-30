The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Per…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 7…
For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at …
- Updated
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday