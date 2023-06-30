Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…