Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.