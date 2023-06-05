The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Davenport, IA
