Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Breaking News