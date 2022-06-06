Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.