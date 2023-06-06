The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
More showers and storms in the area Thursday than yesterday. Find out when rain is most likely and how many days this enhanced thunderstorm ac…
No rain for today, but a good chance of showers and storms is expected on Tuesday as our next cold front rolls in. Find out when rain is most …
Drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to moderate drought have progressed into the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City Region, and Scott Coun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a dr…
With a cold front moving over us, showers and storms are likely Sunday with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Find out when the wind …