Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.