Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.