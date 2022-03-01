Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

