Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Davenport, IA
