It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 6 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. M…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…